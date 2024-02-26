Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 14:20 IST

Virat Kohli's 'phenomenal' message for Team India after big win over England GOES VIRAL

Virat Kohli despite not taking part was keeping tabs on the series. Team India won the 4th Test in Ranchi by 5 wickets and with that clinched the Test series.

Republic Sports Desk
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Virat Kohli did not take part in the India vs England Test series due to the birth of his son. It was announced by BCCI that Kohli will miss the entire IND vs ENG Test series. However, Kohli despite not taking part was keeping tabs on the series. Team India won the 4th Test in Ranchi by 5 wickets and with that clinched the five-match Test series. India's home supremacy weathered the 'Bazball' storm as Rohit Sharma's men secured a hard-fought five-wicket win over England in the fourth and penultimate Test for a 17th consecutive series triumph in their own backyard here on Monday, handing a harsh reality check to the visitors' unidimensional approach.

And Kohli was quick to send a message to India after the win. 

“YES!!! Phenomenal series win by our young team. Showed grit, determination and resilience,” Kohli said on X.com.

Overnight 40/0 in a chase of 192 here, India romped home after surviving a few hiccups with the opening duo of skipper Rohit Sharma (55 off 81 balls) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (37 of 44 balls) providing the perfect platform for others to build with their 84-run stand on day four of the match.

There were some jitters after the two departed in close succession followed by Rajat Patidar and Ravindra Jadeja's dismissal but Shubman Gill (52 not out) and Dhruv Jurel (39 not out) guided the side past the finishing line with an unbeaten 72-run partnership.

Left-arm spinner Tom Hartley (1/64) took the prized scalp of Rohit, while Shoaib Bashir was the most successful English bowler, scalping 3/79 in the second innings for a match haul of eight wickets.

India lead 3-1 in the series with the last game scheduled in Dharamsala from March 7. The team's last home series loss was a 1-2 defeat to an Alastair Cook-led England in 2012-13. Since then, India have won 39 out of 50 Tests at home.

The host team's victory marked a stunning downfall for 'Bazball', which has been a much-hyped winning mantra for England since 2022 and is now facing all-round criticism for being too rigid and lacking in depth.

Published February 26th, 2024 at 14:20 IST

