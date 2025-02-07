IND vs ENG: Will Virat Kohli Feature In 2nd ODI? Shubman Gill Shares Major Update

India took a 1-0 lead in the 3-match ODI series defeating England by four wickets in the first match in Nagpur. Virat Kohli missed out on a place in the starting XI due to a knee injury.

Virat's injury raised concern as the 'Men In Blue' have had to deal with multiple injury issues in the recent past. Jasprit Bumrah is still working on his match fitness as the ace Indian pacer had suffered a back injury, reportedly in the last Test in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Mohammed Shami hadn't played a single competitive match for India since the 2023 IC ODI World Cup final and recently made his return to the Indian setup in the T20I series against England.

Virat has been a pivotal part of India in white ball format and Rohit Sharma cannot afford any more injury setbacks with the ICC Champions Trophy knocking on the door.

Will Virat Kohli Feature In 2nd ODI?

In a major boost, Shubman Gill brushed Virat's injury concern, citing the former Indian captain will return in the 2nd ODI slated to take place at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on February 9. As quoted by India Today, the Indian vice-captain said, 'When he woke up in the morning, he had some swelling in his knee. He was fine till yesterday's practice session. There's nothing to worry about. He will definitely be fit for the next game.'

Shubman Gill Opened Up On Batting At No. 3