IND vs NZ, 1st Test: India fold up for 462, set New Zealand 107 to win on final day
Just when New Zealand came out to bat late in the final session, rain brought an early end to the day's play with the visitors playing just four balls in the second innings, with openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway yet to open their accounts.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
India vs New Zealand | Image: BCCI
