Published 20:21 IST, November 8th 2024

IND vs SA: South Africa Opt To Bowl Against India In 1st T20I

South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to field against India in the first T20 International here on Friday. Hosts South Africa have handed a debut to 21-year-old all-rounder Andile Simelane. The two teams will play a four-match series.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
India vs South Africa 1st T20I
India vs South Africa 1st T20I | Image: screengrab
South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to field against India in the first T20 International here on Friday.

Hosts South Africa have handed a debut to 21-year-old all-rounder Andile Simelane.

The two teams will play a four-match series.

Teams: India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya , Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Varun Chakravarthy.

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Partrick Kruger,Marco Jansen,Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Nqabayomzi Peter.

