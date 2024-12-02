India and Sri Lanka to face off in Bilateral One Day International Deaf Series starting Dec. 2

The India vs Sri Lanka Bilateral One Day International Deaf Series is set to kick-off on December 2, 2024. The five-match series will be played between the two teams at DDA Roshanara Club, Shakti Nagar, New Delhi till December 8, 2024.

For the forthcoming series, the All-India Men’s Selection Committee have finalised the names of 15 players from across the country. Led by Captain Virendra Singh, the Indian Deaf Cricket Team will compete against Sri Lanka in power-pack matches, showcasing their skills to clinch the champion’s trophy.

The Chief Guest Mr. Raja Banthia, IPS – DCP North Delhi gave a very inspiring speech and motivated the players of both the teams. He was very happy to be here at the iconic Roshanara club and conveyed his best wished to both the teams. He also said that IDCA is doing a lot for social cause of Deaf cricket both in India and internationally and congratulated team IDCA and President Simit Jain for his dedication and passion for the game.

Sharing his thoughts, Mr. Sumit Jain, President, IDCA, said, “Bilateral series provides an excellent opportunity for the team to refine their skills and identify areas that need improvement. It is not only a learning opportunity but also helps build confidence in players and prepares them to compete on a larger platform in the future. It is going to be a terrific tournament, and I wish all the best to both teams for the forthcoming series.”

Under the expert guidance of Coach, Dev Dutt and Assistant Coach, Susheel Gupta, the team will train before the series in Delhi from November 25 to December 1. The team Sri Lanka will arrive at the national capital for the tournament on November 30, 2024.

Ms. Roma Balwani, CEO, IDCA said, “Both teams have some great players and have showcased excellent performances in the past. I anticipate this match to be truly exciting. I would take this opportunity to thank our partners and sponsors for making this tournament possible. May the most deserving team win.”

During the toss, G.L. Malkan, Captain of Team Sri Lanka, and Virender Singh, Captain of Team India, participated, with Team India winning the toss and opting to bowl first.