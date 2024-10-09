sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:49 IST, October 9th 2024

India's Arshdeep Singh enters top 10 among bowlers in ICC T20I rankings

The left-arm seamer, who returned 3/14 in the opening T20I against Bangladesh in Gwalior last Sunday, jumped eight spots with 642 rating points to reach the eighth position. He is the only Indian bowler in the top 10.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Arshdeep Singh
India's Arshdeep Singh | Image: BCCI
