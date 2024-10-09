Published 17:49 IST, October 9th 2024
India's Arshdeep Singh enters top 10 among bowlers in ICC T20I rankings
The left-arm seamer, who returned 3/14 in the opening T20I against Bangladesh in Gwalior last Sunday, jumped eight spots with 642 rating points to reach the eighth position. He is the only Indian bowler in the top 10.
India's Arshdeep Singh | Image: BCCI
