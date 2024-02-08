English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 23:37 IST

India beat Afghanistan after two superovers to clinch the T20I series 3-0

Press Trust Of India
India vs Afghanistan
India vs Afghanistan | Image:BCCI
India beat Afghanistan in third T20 International after two thrilling super overs here on Wednesday.

Chasing 212, Afghanistan too ended with the same score.

India equalled Afghanistan's score of 16 in the first super over to stretch the match, but the visitors could not chase down a target of 12 in the second super over as Rohit Sharma's side picked the required two wickets through Ravi Bishnoi.

Earlier, riding on skipper Rohit Sharma's unbeaten 69-ball 121 and Rinku Singh's 69 off 39 deliveries, India staged a remarkable recovery to post 212 for four after slipping to 22 for four in the fifth over.

In reply, Afghanistan also ended at 212 with Gulbadin Naib hammering a 23-ball 55 to lead his team's stunning comeback.

Fareed Ahmad Malik was the most successful bowler for Afghanistan, ending with excellent figures of 3/20, even as his colleagues were taken to the task by Rohit and Rinku.

With this thrilling victory, India won the series 3-0.

Brief scores: India: 212/4 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 121 not out, Rinku Singh 69 not out; Fareed Ahmad Malik 3/20).

Afghanistan: 212/6 in 20 overs (Ibrahim Zadran 50, Rahmanullah Gurbaz 50, Gulbadin Naib 55 not out; Washington Sundar 3/18). PTI AH AH BS

Published January 17th, 2024 at 23:37 IST

