India Beat South Africa By 135 Runs in 4th T20I, Clinch Series 3-1
India beat South Africa by 135 runs in the fourth and final T20 International to clinch series 3-1 here on Friday. Opting to bat, India posted a massive 283 for 1, thanks to unbeaten centuries from Tilak Varma (120 not out off 47 balls) and Sanju Samson (109 not out off 56 balls).
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
India beat South Africa | Image: AP
00:47 IST, November 16th 2024