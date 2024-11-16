sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Champions Trophy | US-India Ties | Elon Musk | Air Pollution | Diljit Dosanjh | US Elections |

Published 00:47 IST, November 16th 2024

India Beat South Africa By 135 Runs in 4th T20I, Clinch Series 3-1

India beat South Africa by 135 runs in the fourth and final T20 International to clinch series 3-1 here on Friday. Opting to bat, India posted a massive 283 for 1, thanks to unbeaten centuries from Tilak Varma (120 not out off 47 balls) and Sanju Samson (109 not out off 56 balls).

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
India beat South Africa
India beat South Africa | Image: AP
Advertisement

Loading...

00:47 IST, November 16th 2024