Published 12:51 IST, November 1st 2024
India Cancel Intra-squad Match To Prioritise Net Practice Ahead Of Border-Gavaskar Trophy
India have decided to cancel a planned three-day intra-squad match with the 'A' side during the upcoming Test tour of Australia as the team management wants to focus on additional net practice to prepare for the marquee five-match showdown starting November 22 in Perth.
- SportFit
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
India's captain Rohit Sharma attends practice session before third test match against New Zealand in Mumbai, India | Image: AP Photo
