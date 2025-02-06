India Delivers A Supreme Fightback Against England, Secure 1-0 Lead In ODI Series After 4 Wicket Win

Jofra Archer reacts as Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill celebrate scoring runs during the first one day international cricket match between India and England at Vidarbha Stadium in Nagpur | Image: AP Photo

Team India delivered a timeless display in in the 1st ODI against England at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur. Shubman Gill's pristine batting and Shreyas Iyer's strong comeback put the hosts on top gear after they lost their openers in stunning fashion. Gill & Iyer's critical partnership helped the Indian side to race through the finish line. Axar Patel also came a spot early and made an instant impact before being bowled out by Adil Rashid. All-rounder Hardik Pandya also contributed with a couple of big shots as Team India picked up a huge four-wicket win at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur.

Shubman Gill, right, and Shreyas Iyer run between the wickets to score during the first one day international cricket match between India and England at Vidarbha Stadium in Nagpur | Image: AP Photo

Rana, Jadeja Spark India's Revival in Clash with England

In the beginning, England took off as they tried to go big and unraveled a variety of strokes. Team India had a rough start as the visiting team put up a lot of runs in the first few overs. In his ODI debut, Harshit Rana made an impression by taking three wickets while conceding 53.

Rana scalping two wickets in the fourth over turned the tide of the innings in India's favour, despite the fact that his 26-run over put England ahead. With 3/26, Jadeja also put up a strong spell as Team India pulled off an incredible comeback thanks to their disciplined bowling and impeccable fielding. Jaiswal turned back time with his immaculate Kapil Dev-like catch. India's brilliance with it's fielding display helped them big-time as they halted England at a below-par score of 248 runs.