sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra Elections | Baba Siddique Murder | Khalistani Extremism | Cyclone Dana | Justin Trudeau In Hot Soup |

Published 12:26 IST, October 25th 2024

India fail trial by spin, collapse to 107/7 at lunch on Day 2 to trail New Zealand by 152 runs

India's frailties against spin came to the fore again as a shocking collapse saw the hosts slip to 107/7 at lunch against New Zealand on the second day of the second Test here on Friday, leaving them trailing by another 152 runs in the first innings.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Kohli Faces IRE
Kohli Faces IRE | Image: X Screengrab (JioCinemas)
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

12:26 IST, October 25th 2024