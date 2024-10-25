Published 12:26 IST, October 25th 2024
India fail trial by spin, collapse to 107/7 at lunch on Day 2 to trail New Zealand by 152 runs
India's frailties against spin came to the fore again as a shocking collapse saw the hosts slip to 107/7 at lunch against New Zealand on the second day of the second Test here on Friday, leaving them trailing by another 152 runs in the first innings.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Kohli Faces IRE | Image: X Screengrab (JioCinemas)
