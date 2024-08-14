Published 19:56 IST, August 14th 2024
IND vs AUS: Ravi Shastri Hits Back At Ricky Ponting's Prediction of Australia Beating India in BGT
Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri hit back at Ricky Ponting's claims that India will lose to Australia 3-1. Shastri hit back in a befitting reply to Ponting.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Border Gavaskar Trophy: Ravi Shastri responds to Ricky Ponting's claims | Image: AP/BCCI
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
17:55 IST, August 14th 2024