Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 21:48 IST

Jasprit Bumrah mocking England's Bazball approach caught on stump mic - WATCH

With the scorecard reading 20-odd for 3 in the 10th over, Jasprit Bumrah added insult to England's injury with a mocking comment captured by the stump mic.

Vishal Tiwari
Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah | Image:JioCinema
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Amidst the unraveling fortunes of the touring England team, Jasprit Bumrah delivered a sly remark aimed at their much-hyped Bazball approach during the third Test match in Rajkot. England found themselves in a precarious position on Sunday, losing early wickets while facing a daunting target of 557 runs. 

Jasprit Bumrah mocks England's Bazball

With their aggressive strategy faltering, the visitors sought to minimize damage after stumbling to 20 for 3 in the final session of play on Day 4 of the third Test. This marked a departure from England's usual unconventional approach, as they struggled to live up to their Bazball rhetoric. 

Ravindra Jadeja, buoyed by the home crowd, spun a web around the English batsmen on a scorching afternoon at the Niranjan Shah Stadium. It served as a reality check for the boastful England side, renowned for their bold batting tactics in Test cricket. Joe Root, facing criticism for his audacious reverse scoop in the first innings, endeavored to anchor the innings, reminiscent of his stellar performances during the 2021 tour of India. 

Advertisement

Jonny Bairstow, meanwhile, fought to rediscover his form amidst the Indian conditions. With the scorecard reading 20-odd for 3 in the 10th over, Jasprit Bumrah added insult to injury with a mocking comment captured by the stump mic. Despite his typically reserved demeanor on the field, Bumrah seized the moment as England grappled with mounting pressure.

"Ab toh maar hi nahi rahe hai (Why aren't they hitting now)," Jasprit Bumrah was heard saying in the stump mic.

Advertisement

In the end, the tourists succumbed to a meager total of 122 runs in just 39.4 overs, suffering a crushing defeat by 434 runs in the 3rd Test, marking their most substantial loss in terms of runs since World War II. India, on the other hand,  clinched their largest victory margin in Test cricket history in terms of runs.

Advertisement

While England initially tasted success with their Bazball approach in the first Test, stunning India in Hyderabad despite a daunting 190-run first-innings deficit, their fortunes took a sharp turn in Vizag and Rajkot. India managed to quell the Bazball hype, handing England resounding defeats in both matches. 

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 21:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

5 hours ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

5 hours ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

5 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

5 hours ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

5 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

6 hours ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

11 hours ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

11 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

a day ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

a day ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

a day ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

a day ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

a day ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

a day ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. J&K: Soldiers Celebrate Shiv Jayanti at LoC in Sub-Zero Temperature

    India News26 minutes ago

  2. IND vs ENG: Geoffrey Boycott criticises England for not walking the talk

    Sports 31 minutes ago

  3. Ashish Velamakucha-Advitha Reddy's First Wedding Photo Goes Viral

    Entertainment41 minutes ago

  4. LIVE | Shocking Assault On Media By Mamata Cops, R Bangla Reporter Held

    India Newsan hour ago

  5. R Bangla Reporter Arrested: Free Him Immediately, Arnab Demands Mamata

    Videosan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo