India look for consistency from batters to seal series; NZ's Amelie Kerr ruled out of ODIs
India will seek a better performance from batters in their quest to seal the series when they face New Zealand in the second women’s ODI here on Sunday. Even though India won the first match comfortably by 59 runs, batters squandered starts as their innings were littered with multiple 30s and 40s.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Amelia Kerr and Jess Kerr | Image: BCCI
