India net session: Lines drawn for pitch-ed battle in 3rd Test to ‘turn’ fortunes around
Unexpectedly fallen behind 0-2 in a home series, the Indian team has adopted some desperate measures to improve its batters’ outing against spot-on New Zealand bowlers, especially the spinners, as talks about a rank-turner for the third Test here has dominated the pre-match talks.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Team India | Image: BCCI
