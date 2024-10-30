sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:07 IST, October 30th 2024

India net session: Lines drawn for pitch-ed battle in 3rd Test to ‘turn’ fortunes around

Unexpectedly fallen behind 0-2 in a home series, the Indian team has adopted some desperate measures to improve its batters’ outing against spot-on New Zealand bowlers, especially the spinners, as talks about a rank-turner for the third Test here has dominated the pre-match talks.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Team india scenario for wtc final if they lose pune test against new zealand
Team India | Image: BCCI
21:07 IST, October 30th 2024