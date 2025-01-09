India's Champions Trophy 2025 Squad: With KL Rahul as Main Keeper, Will Sanju Samson Edge Rishabh Pant as Back-up?

With the Champions Trophy 2025 squads likely to be announced soon, there are a few questions that would be worrying the selectors. For example, the Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami scenario. Also, there could be a toss-up for wicketkeepers in case KL Rahul gets picked as the main gloveman. The toss-up would be between Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson. This will not be an easy one for the selectors as Samson's ODI performances recently have been top-notch. Even former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar reckoned Sanju Samson was well-placed to make the squad.

‘Samson has taken the chances with both hands’

"Based on the evidence of the last series, because there is one place for a wicketkeeper-batter, and if a wicketkeeper-batter in Sanju Samson has taken the chances with both hands and performed with such magnitude, it's very hard to have two wicketkeeper-batters in the slot," Bangar said on Star Sports.

SENSATIONAL SAMSON

Samson smashed three centuries as an opener in his last five T20I innings. This shows his white-ball game is right up there. The Kerala-born cricketer hit 111 runs off 47 balls in the final T20I against Bangladesh, followed by a 107-run knock in the first T20I against South Africa and an unbeaten 109 in the series finale.

CT 25 UPDATE