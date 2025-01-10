India's Likely CT 25 Squad: With Kuldeep Doubtful, Jadeja Unlikely - THIS 33-Year-Old IPL Star to Lead Spin Attack

Time is certainly running out, with teams having to submit their provisional squad by January 12. While teams try to finalise on their squads, every squad would be facing injury concerns and India is no different. The Indian team also faces such problems with big players recovering from injuries. India already know that they would be playing all their matches in Dubai. And at the DIS, spinners traditionally are more effective as the pitch offers more purchase to them. But, India find themselves in a problem when it comes to the Indian spin attack. Now, with a lot of uncertainty around Kuldeep Yadav's fitness - he is doubtful. On the other hand, there are reports claiming that Ravindra Jadeja may not find a spot in the Champions Trophy squad.