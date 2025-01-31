Published 22:36 IST, January 31st 2025
India Secure 3-1 Lead Against England! Clinical Bowling & Middle-Order Batting Secure Win In 4th T20I At Pune
India defeated England in the fourth Twenty20 International Match in Pune. With a 15-run victory, the Men in Blue have taken a 3-1 series lead.
India's players celebrate the wicket of England's captain Jos Buttler during the fourth T20 cricket match between England and India in Pune | Image: AP Photo
Team India have secured a win against England in the 4th T20I match at the MCA Stadium in Pune. The Men in Blue won the match by 15 runs and have secured a 3-1 lead in the series.
