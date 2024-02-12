English
Updated February 11th, 2024 at 21:12 IST

India suffer heartbreaking loss against Australia in the final of ICC U-19 World Cup 2024

India suffer a heartbreaking defeat against Australia in the ICC U19 World Cup 2024. The team of teens led by Uday Saharan finished runners-up.

Republic Sports Desk
U-19 World Cup final
U-19 World Cup final | Image:X.com
  • 2 min read
India suffer a heartbreaking defeat against Australia in the ICC U19 World Cup 2024. The team of teens led by Uday Saharan had an exhilarating journey till the final. However, in the summit clash, the Men in Blue fell short by 79 runs. This was India's 5th final in a row, and were vying to defend the title. But on the occasion, Australia turned out to be the better side, as they clinched the title at Willowmore Park, in Benoni. This is Australia's 4th U-19 World Cup win.

ICC U-19 World Cup 2024: India lose the final by a striking margin

 India's batting lineup misfired when it mattered the most as they suffered a heartbreaking 79-run loss to Australia in the final of the U-19 World Cup here on Sunday.

Opting to bat, Australia first posted 253 for 7, courtesy Oliver Peake's enterprising 43-ball 46 and Harjas Singh's 55 off 64 balls, and then returned to bowl out the five-time champions for 174 in 43.5 overs.

Australia, thus, became four-time champions.

Chasing 254, opener Adarsh Singh made a 77-ball 47 but India kept losing wickets at regular intervals to collapse to 122 for 8 in 31.5 overs. Number 8 batter Murugan Abhishek (42 off 46 balls) then played an entertaining knock but it was too little and too late.

The loss brought back memories of Indian senior team's gut-wrenching loss to Australia in the 50-over World Cup final at home in November last year.

For Australia, seamer Mahli Beardman (3/15) and off-spinner Raf MacMillan (3/43) did most of the damage. Callum Vidler (2/35) and Charlie Anderson (1/42) were the other wicket-takers.

Earlier, Harjas top-scored for Australia with 55, while Weibgen and opener Harry Dixon made 48 and 42 respectively. Later, Peake propped up Australia with his breezy knock.

Raj Limbani was the most successful Indian bowler with figures of 3/38, while Naman Tiwari picked up two wickets for 63 runs in nine overs.

Brief scores: Australia: 253/7 in 50 overs (Harjas Singh 55, Hugh Weibgen 48, Harry Dixon 42, Oliver Peake not out 46; Raj Limbani 3/38, Naman Tiwari 2/63).

India: 174 all out in 43.5 overs (Adarsh Singh 47; Mahli Beardman 3/15, Raf MacMillan 3/43).

(With inputs from PTI)

Published February 11th, 2024 at 21:05 IST

