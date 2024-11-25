India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Updates: AUS need 534 Runs To Win

IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score | Image: BCCI

India gained a firm grip over the opening Test by reducing Australia to 12 for three at stumps on Day 3 after setting the hosts an imposing 534-run target, shaped by Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal's contrasting centuries on Sunday. Marnus Labuschagne (3) was dismissed in the last ball of the day as Usman Khawaja was left stranded at the other end at the draw of stumps with the hosts still trailing by 522 runs. Skipper Jasprit Bumrah removed Nathan McSweeney (0) and Labuschagne, while Mohammed Siraj dismissed night watchman Pat Cummins (2) to cap off a dominant day for the visitors. Earlier, resuming their second innings at 172 for no loss, India declared at 487 for six.