Published 07:27 IST, November 25th 2024
India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Updates: AUS need 534 Runs To Win
India vs Australia 1st Test Border Gavaskar Trophy Live Score & Updates: Catch the latest score and updates from Day 4 of the IND vs AUS first Test at Perth.
India gained a firm grip over the opening Test by reducing Australia to 12 for three at stumps on Day 3 after setting the hosts an imposing 534-run target, shaped by Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal's contrasting centuries on Sunday. Marnus Labuschagne (3) was dismissed in the last ball of the day as Usman Khawaja was left stranded at the other end at the draw of stumps with the hosts still trailing by 522 runs. Skipper Jasprit Bumrah removed Nathan McSweeney (0) and Labuschagne, while Mohammed Siraj dismissed night watchman Pat Cummins (2) to cap off a dominant day for the visitors. Earlier, resuming their second innings at 172 for no loss, India declared at 487 for six.
07:24 IST, November 25th 2024
India vs Australia Day 4 Live Updates: Welcome To The Live Blog
Welcome to the live blog as we tune into day 4 of the first test match in Perth.
07:27 IST, November 25th 2024