India vs Australia 3rd Test: Tea Break Extended as Persistent Rain Washes Out Play at the Gabba

Australia reached 28 runs without loss before the delay, therefore interrupting play on Day 1 of the third Test between Australia and India at the Gabba. Openers Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney were at crease with Khawaja on 19 from 47 balls and McSweeney on 4 from 33 balls. Leading by Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Akash Deep, the Indian bowlers had exhibited good control; Akash Deep had given just two runs in his 3.2 overs. The cloudy skies have caused expectations of rain influencing the game all through the day.

Rain irritates India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1

Rain continued to spoilsport as no play was possible in the second session on the opening day of the third cricket Test between India and Australia here on Saturday.

Australia remained at 28 for no loss from 13.2 overs as the teas session was washed out.

Invited to bat, Usman Khawaja (19 batting) and Nathan McSweeney (4 batting) negotiated the new ball well as the first session was marred by rain.

A steady drizzle had stopped play earlier in the sixth over as well.

Pacers Jasprit Bumrah (0/8 in 6 overs), Mohammed Siraj (0/13 in 4 overs)and Akash Deep (0/2 in 3.2 overs) operated for India.

The fve-match series stands tied at 1-1.

Brief Score: Australia 28 for no loss in 13.2 overs (Usman Khawaja 19 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 0/8).