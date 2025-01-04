Published 08:52 IST, January 4th 2025
MASSIVE SETBACK FOR INDIA! Jasprit Bumrah Rushed To Hospital For Scans, Virat Kohli Returns As Indian Test Skipper
In what would come as the worst possible news for Indian fans, captain Jasprit Bumrah ahs left the field midway and has been taken for scans.
IND vs AUS, 5th Test, Day 2: Jasprit Bumrah , the skipper of the Indian team for the Sydney Test has been taken to the hospital for scans and has left the Test midway. India now sweat over injury concerns to their pace spearhead as the Australians look to take a substantial lead over India. With three more days and nine sessions to be played in the final Test match of the series, India will have to work their way through this Test match.
Jasprit Bumrah Leaves SCG Test Midway
Pace spearhead Bumrah looked in some discomfort on the second day of the fifth Test match. Bumrah did bowl a lot of overs in the ongoing Test match and he has now been taken to the hospital for scans. The onus to deliver and take wickets in Sydney now falls on Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Nitish Reddy.
Watch the Video Here
Bumrah dismissed the likes of Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne to give India the required edge in the Sydney Test match. The stand-in skipper even came to Team India's rescue with the bat as he scored 22 off 17 balls and helped the side amass a total of 185 runs after another batting collapse. Virat Kohli is now the stand-in captain for India in the SCG
