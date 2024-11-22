sb.scorecardresearch
LIVE-BLOG

Published 06:29 IST, November 23rd 2024

India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score & Updates: Bumrah Leads Comeback For Visitors

India vs Australia 1st Test Border Gavaskar Trophy Live Score & Updates: Catch the latest score and updates from Day 2 of the IND vs AUS first Test at Perth. Jasprit Bumrah powered India's spectacular comeback with the ball on the opening day after they were bowled out for 150 runs.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 2
India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 2 | Image: cricket.com.au

06:26 IST, November 23rd 2024

India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 LIVE: India In Control

India have taken control against Australia as the Indian bowlers have the Aussies rambling at 67/7 at the end of day 1. 

21:17 IST, November 22nd 2024

India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 Live: Welcome to the blog!

Catch all the updates from the first Test match between India and Australia at Perth here at republicworld.com 

06:29 IST, November 23rd 2024