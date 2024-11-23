Published 09:14 IST, November 24th 2024
India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 3 Live Score & Updates: Jaiswal Scores Ton, KL Rahul Departs
India vs Australia 1st Test Border Gavaskar Trophy Live Score & Updates: Catch the latest score and updates from Day 3 of the IND vs AUS first Test at Perth. Openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal powered through with an unbeaten innings as they ended day 2 strongly after remaining unbeaten at 172 runs.
09:14 IST, November 24th 2024
India vs Australia Day 3 Live Updates: India In Driver's Seat | Score: IND - 236/1, India lead by 282 runs
India vs Australia Day 3 Latest Updates: Devdutt Padikkal is looking solid so far and is holding the fort at the other end with Yashasvi Jaiswal
08:48 IST, November 24th 2024
India vs Australia Day 3 Live Updates: Padikkal being tested in Perth | Score: IND - 220/1, India lead by 266 runs
India vs Australia Day 3 Latest Updates: After KL Rahul's departure, yungster Devdutt Padikkal has joined Yashasvi jaiswal in the middle and is being tested by the big quicks
08:25 IST, November 24th 2024
India vs Australia Day 3 Live Updates: KL Rahul Departs | Score: IND - 201/1, India lead by 247 runs
India vs Australia Day 3 Latest Updates: Australia finally have their man, KL Rahul sent packing by Mitchell Starc
08:17 IST, November 24th 2024
India vs Australia Day 3 Live Updates: Yashasvi Jaiswal Scores a ton | Score: IND - 197/0, India lead by 243 runs
India vs Australia Day 3 Latest Updates: Yash Jaiswal has brought up his ton, becomes the fourth youngest batter to score a century in Australia
08:24 IST, November 24th 2024
India vs Australia Day 3 Live Updates: Jaiswal Nearing A Ton | Score: IND - 190/0, Lead by 236
India vs Australia Day 3 Latest Updates: This is just a hard grind for Australia. Jaiswal and Rahul are piling on the pain on the Aussies
07:58 IST, November 24th 2024
India vs Australia Day 3 Live Updates: Big day For India and Australia | IND: 178/0, Lead by 224 Runs
IND vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 3: Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul are on the crease and they are looking to extend India's lead even further
07:45 IST, November 24th 2024
India vs Australia Day 3 Live Updates: Welcome To The LIVE Blog
Welcome to the live blog for the third day of the India vs Australia first test match.
07:46 IST, November 24th 2024