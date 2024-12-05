Published 08:06 IST, December 6th 2024
India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Australia Trail BY 94 Runs At Stumps
India vs Australia 2nd Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy Live Score & Updates: Catch the latest score and updates from Day 1 of the IND vs AUS second Test at Adelaide. Rohit Sharma has returned to captain the Indian team for the second Test, while Pat Cummins will continue to lead Australia.
India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: The second Test of the IND vs AUS Test series, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is being played at the Adelaide Oval. Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Ravichandran Ashwin have returned to India's playing XI, whereas Dhruv Jurel, Devdutt Padikkal and Washington Sundar miss out. After winning the first Test match by an emphatic margin of 295 runs, Team India will look to extend their lead to 2-0 in the series. Australia, on the other hand, will be aiming to bounce back and level the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Ahead of the 2nd Test, India has received a significant boost as Rohit Sharma has returned as captain, taking over from Jasprit Bumrah. India and Australia also have their eyes set on the World Test Championship final that will be played at iconic Lord's stadium in June next year.
Live Blog
IND vs AUS 2nd Test: India are locking horns with Australia in the second Test match of the Border-gavaskar Trophy, the Pink-Ball Test match. The match is being played at the Adelaide Oval where India were bundled out back in 2020. India made three changes to their playing XI. Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin and Shubman Gill make it to the team whereas Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel and Washington Sundar sit out. India lead the series 1-0 after defeating Australia by 295 runs in Perth. India are currently at the top of the World Test Championship points table, Australia on the other hand are on the third spot.
17:12 IST, December 6th 2024
IND vs AUS 2nd Test, Day 1, LIVE Updates: Australia Trail by 94 Runs
IND vs AUS 2nd Test, Day 1, LIVE Updates: Australia came into this match with all sorts of pressure, but they have been absolutely clinical from the word go. They are ahead in the game and are just 1 wicket down. But not to forget that there is a lot of time left in this Test match and anything is possible. This Test match is bound to examine India's grit and determination
16:21 IST, December 6th 2024
IND vs AUS 2nd Test, Day 1, LIVE Updates: Tough Task For India | AUS: 58/1
IND vs AUS 2nd Test, Day 1, LIVE Updates: India are toiling hard but Labuschagne and McSweeney have their eyes locked in. India have an extremely small total to defend.
16:11 IST, December 6th 2024
IND vs AUS 2nd Test, Day 1, LIVE Updates: Nathan, Marnus Hold On | AUS: 51/1
Australia have crossed the 50-run mark as McSweeney, Labuschagne continue to stay in the crease and develop a firm partnership. It is something which Team India needs to worry about.
16:10 IST, December 6th 2024
IND vs AUS 2nd Test, Day 1, LIVE Updates: The Lights Are Gone! | AUS 38/1
Well that is Surprising! The lights at the Adelaide Oval went for for a while. Shocking, to say the least.
15:37 IST, December 6th 2024
IND vs AUS 2nd Test, Day 1, LIVE Updates: Indian Attack Try To Limit Nathan, Marnus | AUS: 32/1
Harshit Rana leaked out four runs but did not gave out any other in the remaining balls. India continues their quest for another breajkthrough after Bumrah's opening scalp
15:21 IST, December 6th 2024
IND vs AUS 2nd Test, Day 1, LIVE Updates: Bumrah Picks Up Khawaja | AUS - 24/1
IND vs AUS 2nd Test, Day 1, LIVE Updates: Bumrah does it yet again for the Indian cricket team. Just when Khawaja looked completely settled and ready to fire, the Indian seamer has dismissed him.
15:22 IST, December 6th 2024
IND vs AUS 2nd Test, Day 1, LIVE Updates: Australia Chipping Away With Some Lucky Runs | AUS - 9/0
IND vs AUS 2nd Test, Day 1, LIVE Updates: The Aussies are kind of clueless about Bumrah and Siraj's bowling, but the duo of Khawaja and McSweeney are ticking off few crucial runs
14:46 IST, December 6th 2024
IND vs AUS 2nd Test, Day 1, LIVE Updates: Jasprit Bumrah Steams In With The Pink Cherry | AUS - 4/0
IND vs AUS 2nd Test, Day 1, LIVE Updates: Australia are batting during the twilight period against their nemesis, Jasprit Bumrah. The Indian pacer has beaten Khawaja and McSweeney's edges a couple of times now
14:13 IST, December 6th 2024
IND vs AUS 2nd Test, Day 1, LIVE Updates: India Bowled Out for 180 Odd Runs
IND vs AUS 2nd Test, Day 1, LIVE Updates: India's sufferings have finally come to an end as the Aussies bundle them out for 180 runs. The Indians will be expected to extract some juice from the pitch as the Australians created chances for themselves.
14:08 IST, December 6th 2024
IND vs AUS 2nd Test, Day 1, LIVE Updates: Jasprit Bumrah Departs | IND - 176/9
IND vs AUS 2nd Test, Day 1, LIVE Updates: Jasprit Bumrah tried to battle hard with the bat, but the Pink Ball is doing way too much for the lower order batsmen to negate the danger
14:06 IST, December 6th 2024
IND vs AUS 2nd Test, Day 1, LIVE Updates: Will The Tail Wag For India? | IND - 176/8
IND vs AUS 2nd Test, Day 1, LIVE Updates: India are slowly inching towards the 200-run mark, but they are eight wickets down.
13:52 IST, December 6th 2024
IND vs AUS 2nd Test LIVE Updates: Nitish Reddy Starting To Break Free | IND - 160/8
IND vs AUS 2nd Test LIVE Updates: Nitish Reddy is handling pressure in an immaculate way, he is taking on the Australian bowlers and is not afraid to play risky shots
13:39 IST, December 6th 2024
IND vs AUS 2nd Test LIVE Updates: Starc Picks A Fifer | IND - 141/8
IND vs AUS 2nd Test LIVE Updates: The Mitchell Starc show continues in Adelaide as the big left-armer picks up his fifth scalp in the form of Harshit Rana.
13:35 IST, December 6th 2024
IND vs AUS 2nd Test LIVE Updates: Another Indian Batter Goes Down | IND - 141/7
IND vs AUS 2nd Test LIVE Updates: India's batting collapse continues, Ravichandran Ashwin has fallen which brings Harshit Rana to the crease. India struggling to get to 150
13:02 IST, December 6th 2024
IND vs AUS 2nd Test LIVE Updates: Rishabh Pant Falls | IND - 109/6
IND vs AUS 2nd Test LIVE Updates: Another day, another batting collapse for the Indian cricket team. The Australian captain has got the priced scalp as Rishabh Pant falls to a well directed bouncer from Pat Cummins
13:00 IST, December 6th 2024
IND vs AUS 2nd Test LIVE Updates: Rishabh Pant Joins Forces With Nitish Reddy | IND - 87/5
IND vs AUS 2nd Test LIVE Updates: India's last recognised batting pair is out there in the middle. Nitish Reddy and Rishabh Pant need to put up a big partnership so that Australia do not gain advantage in the match
12:30 IST, December 6th 2024
IND vs AUS 2nd Test LIVE Updates: Rohit Sharma Falls | IND - 87/5
IND vs AUS 2nd Test LIVE Updates: Things are getting tougher for India, Scott Boland has picked up his second wicket and the Indian captain has to depart. Rohit falls for just 3 runs
12:25 IST, December 6th 2024
IND vs AUS 2nd Test LIVE Updates: Match Resumes Post Dinner | IND - 86/4
IND vs AUS 2nd Test LIVE Updates: Plenty of work to do for Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant out here in Adelaide, India still haven't reached the 100-run mark and that makes things difficult for the visitors
12:02 IST, December 6th 2024
IND vs AUS 2nd Test LIVE Updates: All Eyes on Rohit Sharma | IND - 82/4
IND vs AUS 2nd Test LIVE Updates: Things are not going to be that easy for Team India post lunch. India are four wickets down and it all boils down to the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma whose form is under the scanner and who is making a return to Test cricket after the birth of his second child.
11:39 IST, December 6th 2024
IND vs AUS 2nd Test LIVE Updates: Dinner Taken In Adelaide | IND - 82/4
IND vs AUS 2nd Test LIVE Updates: This has been Australia's session completely and there are no doubts about it. All the big Indian stars comprising the likes of KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli are back in the dressing room. Dinner has been taken on Day 1
11:26 IST, December 6th 2024
IND vs AUS 2nd Test LIVE Updates: Shubman Gill Departs, India in Trouble | IND - 81/4
IND vs AUS 2nd Test LIVE Updates: India are crumbling under pressure here in Adelaide as the wickets continue to tumble. Shubman Gill falls to Scott Boland and the pain continues to pile up on India
11:18 IST, December 6th 2024
IND vs AUS 2nd Test LIVE Updates: Virat Kohli Falls | IND - 77/3
IND vs AUS 2nd Test LIVE Updates: Starc is turning the heat on the Indians. Virat Kohli falls to big leftie at the stroke of lunch.
11:10 IST, December 6th 2024
IND vs AUS 2nd Test LIVE Updates: KL Rahul Dismissed | IND - 69/2
IND vs AUS 2nd Test LIVE Updates: Starc gets his second wicket as KL Rahul falls. Virat Kohli walks in to join Shubman Gill in the middle
10:56 IST, December 6th 2024
IND vs AUS 2nd Test LIVE Updates: India Cross The 50-Run Mark | IND - 56/1
IND vs AUS 2nd Test LIVE Updates: Shubman Gill and KL Rahul have been pretty impressive so far as India cross the 50 run mark at a loss of only one wicket
10:29 IST, December 6th 2024
IND vs AUS 2nd Test LIVE Updates: Gill Tries To Go Hard | IND - 30/1
IND vs AUS 2nd Test LIVE Updates: Shubman Gill ain't holding himself back and is looking to dominate the Aussie pacers. Gill wants to fight fire by fire
10:28 IST, December 6th 2024
IND vs AUS 2nd Test LIVE Updates: Quick Recap Of Starc's Thunderbolt To Jaiswal | IND - 19/1
IND vs AUS 2nd Test LIVE Updates: Here's how Starc went ahead with his business in Adelaide from the word go.
10:12 IST, December 6th 2024
IND vs AUS 2nd Test LIVE Updates: KL Survives Boland Scare | IND - 19/1
IND vs AUS 2nd Test LIVE Updates: Kl Rahul has survived a dismissal scare. Scott Boland had got him first ball, but the Australian pacer overstepped, Rahul survives
10:03 IST, December 6th 2024
IND vs AUS 2nd Test LIVE Updates: KL Rahul and Shubman Gill Look To Rebuild | IND - 15/1
IND vs AUS 2nd Test LIVE Updates: With the ball jagging around on and off the pitch, KL Rahul and Shubman Gill are looking to anchor India's ship and build a strong foundation for the team
09:51 IST, December 6th 2024
IND vs AUS 2nd Test LIVE Updates: Starc Has His Tail Up With The Ball Darting Around | IND - 10/1
IND vs AUS 2nd Test LIVE Updates: Shubman Gill has walked out and is playing the ball on merit, the outfield looks pretty slow
09:35 IST, December 6th 2024
IND vs AUS 2nd Test LIVE Updates: Starc Dismises Jaiswal On The First Ball | IND -0/1
IND vs AUS 2nd Test LIVE Updates: Australia have drawn blood on the very first ball, Jaiswal gone on the first ball, courtesy of a beauty from Mitchell Starc
09:05 IST, December 6th 2024
IND vs AUS 2nd Test LIVE Updates: Playing XI
Australia (Playing XI): Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland
India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
09:01 IST, December 6th 2024
IND vs AUS 2nd Test LIVE Updates: India Won The Toss , Will Bat First!
India won the toss and will bat first.
09:01 IST, December 6th 2024
IND vs AUS 2nd Test LIVE Updates: Pitch Ready!
08:54 IST, December 6th 2024
IND vs AUS 2nd Test LIVE Updates: Team ready for the challenge!
08:05 IST, December 6th 2024
IND vs AUS 2nd Test LIVE Updates: Toss to take place at 9:00 AM
Toss will take place at 9:00 AM and the match will start after 30 minutes after it.
23:16 IST, December 5th 2024
Welcome to the blog!
Catch all the updates from the second Test match between India and Australia at Adelaide Oval here at republicworld.com
Updated 17:18 IST, December 6th 2024