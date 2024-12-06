Published 08:15 IST, December 7th 2024
India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score & Updates: Australia In Control With Pink-Ball
India vs Australia 2nd Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy Live Score & Updates: Catch the latest score and updates from Day 2 of the IND vs AUS second Test at Adelaide. Australia dominated the proceedings on the opening day with both the bat and the ball. India were bowled out for 180 runs and then Australia finished the day at 86/1.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 2: The second Test of the IND vs AUS Test series, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, is being played at the Adelaide Oval. India won the toss and elected to bat first, which backfired as Mitchell Starc turned into a monster with the pink ball and ran through India's batting line-up. India were bowled out for 180 runs and Starc picked up six wickets to his name. Australia, however, looked the opposite of India with the bat as they seemed untroubled by Indian bowlers. The opening day ended with Australia finishing at 86/1 with Marnus Labuschagne and Nathan McSweeney still batting. Jasprit Bumrah took the only wicket for the visitors.
India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Playing XIs
- Australia: Nathan McSweeney, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland
- India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Advertisement
Live Blog
India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 2: India will be seeking a strong comeback after being comprehensively outplayed by Australia on the opening day of the second Test. Having entered the match on a high note following their convincing victory in the Perth Test, India were expected to dominate. However, Australia appeared to have put their previous disappointment behind them, coming out aggressively and catching India off guard. For India to bounce back in the match, they will first need their bowlers to restrict Australia to under 250 runs and then the batters to play for at least two full days.
India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Playing XIs
- Australia: Nathan McSweeney, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland
- India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
09:46 IST, December 7th 2024
India vs Australia Live: First wicket down!
Bumrah dismisses Nathan McSweeney. Australia stand 92/2 in 36.3 overs.
09:44 IST, December 7th 2024
India vs Australia Live: The Game Resumes
Australis is out to bat as the play resumes.
Advertisement
09:37 IST, December 7th 2024
India vs Australia Live: Match to resume at 9:30 AM
Day 2 will resume at 9:30 AM with Australia continuing their first innings.
08:13 IST, December 7th 2024
India vs Australia Live: Day 1 Match Report
Australia bowled India out for 180 on Day 1 of the second Test match against India at the Adelaide Oval on December 6, 2024, but completed the day with 86 for 1, 94 runs behind. India's batting lineup suffered greatly after losing the toss to Mitchell Starc, who claimed six wickets for 48 runs. Usman Khawaja was dismissed for 13 by Jasprit Bumrah, who took the lone Australian wicket. With Marnus Labuschagne (20*) and Nathan McSweeney (38*) still undefeated at stumps, Australia is well-positioned to even the series after India leads 1-0.
Advertisement
08:09 IST, December 7th 2024
India vs Australia Live: Welcome to the blog!
Catch all the updates from Day 2 of the second Test match between India and Australia at Adelaide Oval here at republicworld.com
Updated 09:48 IST, December 7th 2024