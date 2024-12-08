Published 08:07 IST, December 8th 2024
India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score & Updates: India Under Pressure To Salvage Match
India vs Australia 2nd Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy Live Score & Updates: Catch the latest score and updates from Day 3 of the IND vs AUS second Test at Adelaide. Australia dominated the proceedings once again as they posted 337 runs after bowling India out for 180 in the first innings. The second day concluded with India batting at 128/5, trailing by 29 runs.
India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 3: The second Test of the IND vs AUS Test series, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, is being played at the Adelaide Oval. Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first, which backfired as India were bowled out for 180 runs and Mitchell Starc picked up six wickets to his name. Australia, however, looked in good control with the bat as they put up 337 runs with Travis Head scoring a fine century. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj took four wickets each. India suffered yet another batting collapse and were left reeling at 128/5 at the end of play on the second day, still trailing by 29 runs.
India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Playing XIs
- Australia: Nathan McSweeney, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland
- India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 3: India faces an uphill task to recover from a dismal performance on the first two days of the second Test against Australia. Riding high on their emphatic win in the Perth Test, India was expected to assert their dominance. But Australia, determined to bounce back from their previous defeat, launched a fierce counterattack that caught India off guard, leaving them reeling. India's hope now rest on Rishabh Pant, Nitish Reddy, and R Ashwin to do the job with the bat as they look to put on a strong target for the home side.
09:10 IST, December 8th 2024
India vs Australia LIVE: Match To Begin Soon
The day's play will begin shortly as India try to salvage the second test match against Australia.
01:29 IST, December 8th 2024
India vs Australia Live: Welcome to the blog!
Catch all the updates from Day 3 of the second Test match between India and Australia at Adelaide Oval here at republicworld.com
