Published 06:48 IST, December 15th 2024
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2 Live Score & Updates:
India vs Australia 3rd Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy Live Score & Updates: Catch the latest score and updates from Day 2 of the IND vs AUS third test in Brisbane.
Australia and India face off once again as the third test kicks off in Brisbane at the iconic Gabba stadium. Both India and Australia have won a match each in the two matches that have been played so far and it is all to play for in the third test in Brisbane.
Day one ended up being called off early after both sides engaged in a brief play. Incessant rainfall took over The Gabba. The third test match will be crucial for both sides as the World Test Championship Final is on the line.
Playing XI For The Third Test Match Of The Border Gavaskar Trophy At The Gabba
India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
Australia Playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.
07:01 IST, December 15th 2024
IND vs AUS Live Updates: Wicket! Labuschagne Departs!
Nitish Reddy gets a big nick off Marnus Labuschagne's bat as Virat Kohli takes the catch. Australia lose their third wicket.
06:47 IST, December 15th 2024
IND vs AUS Live Updates: Bumrah Takes Two
Jasprit Bumrah struck again as he picked up the wickets of Nathan McSweeney and Usman Khwaja.
23:14 IST, December 14th 2024
Updated 07:01 IST, December 15th 2024