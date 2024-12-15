India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 Live Score & Updates: India Lose 2 Wickets In Quick Succession

India vs Australia, 3rd Test | Image: Republic World

India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 3: The third Test of the IND vs AUS Test series, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, is being played at the Gabba in Brisbane. India won the toss and elected to bowl first, which backfired as Travis Head and Steve Smith scored a century each to help the home side post over 400 runs in the first innings. Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah picked up a five-wicket haul but Australia found little difficulty navigating other bowlers. The opening day of the match was washed out by rain.



