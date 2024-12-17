Published 06:50 IST, December 17th 2024
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4 Live Score & Updates: Rain Is Back In Brisbane
India vs Australia 3rd Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy Live Score & Updates: Catch the latest score and updates from Day 4 of the IND vs AUS third Test at Brisbane.
India and Australia as they are facing off in the third test in Brisbane, rain has played a massive role as it has led to a lot of play time in being lost. Australia are currently in the drivers seat in the test match after putting up a mammoth first innings total.
Can India make a comeback in Brisbane and take the lead in the Border Gavaskar Trophy as the WTC Final hangs in the balance for both India and Australia.
07:15 IST, December 17th 2024
India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: KL Rahul Scoring Big For India
KL Rahul is scoring big for India as he is nearing his century and chipping into Australia's lead.
06:59 IST, December 17th 2024
India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: Play Resumes Again
The play has resumed again as KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja try to put runs on the board for India.
06:48 IST, December 17th 2024
India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: Rohit Departs As Rain Returns
Indian captain Rohit Sharma goes for a low score once again as rain returns in Brisbane and play is stopped.
Updated 07:15 IST, December 17th 2024