sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Priyanka Gandhi | Row Over Nehru's Letters | BPSC | Atul Subhash Suicide | D Gukesh | Zakir Hussain |
LIVE-BLOG

Published 06:50 IST, December 17th 2024

India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4 Live Score & Updates: Rain Is Back In Brisbane

India vs Australia 3rd Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy Live Score & Updates: Catch the latest score and updates from Day 4 of the IND vs AUS third Test at Brisbane.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
IND vs AUS 3rd Test Live Score
IND vs AUS 3rd Test Live Score | Image: AP

India and Australia as they are facing off in the third test in Brisbane, rain has played a massive role as it has led to a lot of play time in being lost. Australia are currently in the drivers seat in the test match after putting up a mammoth first innings total. 

Live Blog

Can India make a comeback in Brisbane and take the lead in the Border Gavaskar Trophy as the WTC Final hangs in the balance for both India and Australia. 

07:15 IST, December 17th 2024

India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: KL Rahul Scoring Big For India

KL Rahul is scoring big for India as he is nearing his century and chipping into Australia's lead.

06:59 IST, December 17th 2024

India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: Play Resumes Again

The play has resumed again as KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja try to put runs on the board for India.

06:48 IST, December 17th 2024

India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: Rohit Departs As Rain Returns

Indian captain Rohit Sharma goes for a low score once again as rain returns in Brisbane and play is stopped.

Updated 07:15 IST, December 17th 2024