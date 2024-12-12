Rohit Sharma Set to Open With Yashasvi Jaiswal During 3rd Test at Brisbane - REPORT

India captain Rohit Sharma batted at No. 6 in the Adelaide Test, but reports confirm that he would be opening with Yashasvi Jaiswal during the Brisbane Test. And there is enough evidence to claim that he would be opening. Unlike in Adelaide, where he practised with the old balls, at Brisbane, he was playing the brand new ball. The Indian captain faced the likes of Jasprit Bumrah , Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj. Rohit failed at No. 6 in Adelaide registering scores of three and six in his two outings. The out-of-form India captain would be hoping to get back in touch in the crucial game at Gabba with the series locked at 1-1. His form could very well decide the fortunes of India at Gabba.

TEAM INDIA IN BRISBANE

Meanwhile, the Indian team would look to bounce back at Brisbane after the loss at Adelaide. It would certainly be interesting to see if they make any changes to their XI from the Adelaide game.

Brisbane Weather Update

Going by the weather over the past few days, the much-anticipated third Test between India and Australia may face rain interruptions. Rain during December is 'unusual' in Western Australia. Brisbane has now become the ‘wettest place in the whole of Queensland', according to Weatherzone. On Wednesday, the city received a rainfall of 75.8m.