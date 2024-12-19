Virat Kohli Had HEATED Argument With Australian Journo After Brisbane Test - REPORT

Virat Kohli has not been in the best of touch and has hence been under-fire from the media and fans. After the game in Brisbane ended in a draw on Wednesday, Kohli reportedly had an argument with an Australian journalist. As per a report in the West Australian, Kohli was upset over something and the reason for that is not known. As per the same report, the reason could be the cameras pointing towards his family. It is no secret that Kohli is a family man to the teeth and hence this kind of a reaction would always be on the cards. Kohli has already told the Indian media to keep the cameras off his kids - Vamika and Akaay.

KOHLI OUT OF FORM

Kohli is arguably the best batter of the generation, but his bat has not done the talking like it is expected to. Apart from a century he got in the second essay at Perth, there has not been much to write off him. And hence with two more Tests remaining, he would be itching to get among the runs and put his team in a dominant position. Kohli has struggled with dealing with balls outside the off-stump, something the Australians have exploited well in this Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Kohli would be key to India's fortunes in the next two games if India want to make the ICC World Test Championship final for the third time in a row.

BOXING DAY TEST