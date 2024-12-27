Published 07:32 IST, December 27th 2024
Virat Kohli's SPECIAL Gesture Towards 'Centurion' Steve Smith Proves he is KING | WATCH
After being fined for his behaviour during the opening day at the MCG, Kohli is back to winning hearts with this gesture towards Steve Smith.
After being fined for his behaviour during the opening day at the MCG, Kohli is back to winning hearts with this gesture towards Steve Smith. It is after Smith brought up his 34th Test century, Kohli walked upto the former Australian captain and gave him a pat on his back. Kohli did all of this after being booed by the fans at the MCG. It was a brief moment in the match that took place, but it just goes to show that Kohli is large-hearted and likes to play the game in the right spirit. Here is the clip where you can see Kohli's kind act towards Smith.
KOHLI'S TOUR DOWN UNDER
India's premier batter is having a difficult time in Australia right now. Kohli's bat has stopped doing the talking and he is also finding himself getting embroiled in controversies. The 36-year-old indulged in a heated argument with an Australian journalist prior to the Melbourne Test match. The Australian media looked at the scuffle as an opportunity and pounced at Virat, This might be Kohli's last tour to Australia as a player in the Indian cricket team and it is high time for him to score runs and help his team win matches.
KOHLI'S GREAT ESCAPE
The International Cricket Council (ICC) fined Virat Kohli twenty percent of his match fees four shoulder charging Australian youngster Sam Konstas during the opening day of the Melbourne Test match. Kohli has also been handed one demerit point. 'Cricket is not a contact sport and there are rules for body nudging in the game. Relevant here is another set of rules in ICC's Code of Conduct (CoC)', reads article 2.12.
