'...Would Like': Boxing Day Hero Sam Konstas Ready For Jasprit Bumrah Challenge Again

After a dream debut in front of a packed stadium at the MCG, Sam Konstas is ready for his battle with Jasprit Bumrah again. Making his debut in international cricket on Thursday, Konstas seemed to be in the groove after the first 30 minutes where he played some audacious shots to ruffle up the line and lengths of the Indian pacers. He was successful as he hit 60 off 65 balls to put the hosts in a dominant position in the ongoing Boxing Day Test. Konstas also became the first cricketer to hit Bumrah for a six in Test cricket. Konstas hammered 18 runs off the 11th over bowled by Bumrah. After the game, he said he is ready for the Bumrah challenge again.

WATCH VIDEO

During his knock, he also had a verbal duel with Virat Kohli . The former India captain wanted to divert his concentration and hence tried to engage him in a war of words.

Konstas shared an 89-run stand with veteran Usman Khawaja (38 batting), who got a chance to play himself into some sort of form. At the break, Khawaja had Marnus Labuschagne (12 batting) were in the middle.

Meanwhile, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting was mightily impressed by the young debutant.

‘Wonder if he sat back last night’

“I wonder if he sat back last night and said, ‘You know what, boys? I’m going to reverse sweep him all day here,’” former Australian captain Ricky Ponting quipped on air.