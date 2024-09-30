sb.scorecardresearch
  • Live Cricket Score - India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 4 LIVE Updates: Bumrah delivers a breakthrough
September 30th 2024

Live Cricket Score - India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 4 LIVE Updates: Bumrah delivers a breakthrough

India vs Bangladesh LIVE Cricket Score: Get ball by ball commentary, IND vs BAN full scorecard, and match updates of the 2nd Test match from Chennai. Rohit Sharma-led Team India face Najmul Hossain Shanto led Bangladesh in 2nd Test match of 2 match Test series. Check live cricket score, ball by ball commentary, match updates, match Results of India vs Bangladesh.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
