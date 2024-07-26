LIVE-BLOG
Published 16:31 IST, July 26th 2024
India vs Bangladesh, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Semifinal Highlights: India Beat Bangladesh By 10 Wickets
The India Women's Team, spearheaded by Harmanpreet Kaur, will be in action against Nigar Sultana's Bangladesh Women in a pivotal clash at Dambulla. The race to the finals are on and both sides will aim to taste victory and reach the summit clash of the Women's Asia Cup. Check out all the live score and updates here in republicworld.com.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk