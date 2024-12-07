India vs Bangladesh, U19 Asia Cup Final Live Streaming: How To Watch The Match LIVE on TV & Online?

Samarth Nagaraj celebrates the wicket of Shahzaib Khan with teammates during the Asian Cricket Council Under-19 Asia Cup final between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium | Image: AP Photo

The clash between the defending champions and the country with the most ACC U19 Asia Cup titles is set to take place in the UAE. Bangladesh will face India in the final of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024. The Men in Blue and the Bangla Tigers will face off in a repeat of the 2023 semi-final. For India. Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, a 13-year-old IPL sensation, have performed particularly well for the team. Bangladesh's bowling attack has proven lethal, with Md. Al Fahad currently leading the wicket-takers with ten wickets, followed by Md. Iqbal Hasan Emon, who has the same number. Ultimately, it will be an encounter between India's thrilling batting order and Bangladesh's strong bowling lineup.

U19 Asia Cup Final, India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: Timings, Venue, Squad Details & More

When Will The India vs Bangladesh U19 Asia Cup Final Take Place?

The India vs Bangladesh U19 Asia Cup Final will take place on Sunday, October 08, 2024 from 10:15 AM IST onwards.

Where Will The India vs Bangladesh U19 Asia Cup Final Take Place?

The India vs Bangladesh U19 Asia Cup Final will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, UAE.

How To Watch The India vs Bangladesh U19 Asia Cup Final Live Streaming In India?

Fans in India can watch the final between India U19 Vs. Bangladesh U19 on the SonyLIV app and website.

How To Watch The India vs Bangladesh U19 Asia Cup Final Live Telecast In India?

Fans in India can watch the final between India U19 Vs. Bangladesh U19 on the Sony Sports Network [Channels: Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi)].

Also Read:

India vs Bangladesh U19: Full Squads

India U19 Squad: Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Andre Siddarth C, Mohamed Amaan (c), KP Karthikeya, Nikhil Kumar, Harvansh Singh (wk), Kiran Chormale, Hardik Raj, Chetan Sharma, Yudhajit Guha, Anurag Kawade, Mohamed Enaan, Pranav Pant, Samarth Nagaraj

Bangladesh U19 Squad: Zawad Abrar, Kalam Siddiki Aleen, Md Azizul Hakim Tamin (c), Mohammad Shihab James, Md Rizan Hossan, Md Farid Hasan Faysal (wk), Debasish Sarkar Deba, Md Samiun Basir Ratul, Maruf Mridha, Al Fahad, Iqbal Hossain Emon, Ashrafuzzaman Borenno, Md Rifat Beg, Saad Islam Razin, Md Rafi Uzzaman Rafi