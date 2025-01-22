India vs England 1st T20I LIVE Updates: India Win Toss Opt To Bowl First

IND vs ENG 1st T20I | Image: BCCI/AP

India and England are locking horns with each other in this five-match T20I series. The 1st IND vs ENG T20I is being played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The Indian team haven't lost any T20I series since their World T20 triumph and they will like to continue their unbeaten streak against Jos Buttler's England too, the five-match T20I series will be followed by a three-match ODI series which will be played before India start their Champions Trophy campaign.