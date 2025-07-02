India vs England, 2nd Test, Day 1 LIVE Updates: Shubman Gill's IND Look To Level Series Against Ben Stokes' ENG In Edgbaston

IND vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 1, LIVE Updates: The second test match of the ongoing India vs England series, aka the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series is all set to be played in Edgbaston, a venue that continues to haunt India. Captain Shubman Gill and Head Coach Gautam Gambhir will have a lot of issues to address and this young Indian team can't afford to lose this Test match by any means. Ben Stokes' England are 1-0 up in the series and they'll look to repeat their Headingley heroics in Edgbaston. The weather forecast for the Test match doesn't look very promising as of now and rain is expected to spoilsport.
India vs England, Day 1 Latest Updates: As per the latest reports, the hover cover is out in the middle, but the sun is out and hence no rain is expected as of now
IND vs ENG, Edgbaston Test Latest Updates: The toss will take place at 3 PM IST. Just half an hour before the scheduled start time of the Test match which is 3:30 PM
Jasprit Bumrah is available for selection, but India's bowling spearhead is tipped to skip the Edgbaston Test. Mohammed Siraj has been seen practising with full flow, and the star pacer might be given another chance.
India have played eight matches at Edgbaston so far. They have lost seven while drawing just one game.
As per reports, Sai Sudharsan might get replaced by Washington Sundar in the second test at Edgbaston.
India vs England, Day 1, Live Updates: Ahead of the Edgbaston Test match, Inia skipper Shubman Gill cleared the intentions of his team and said that the bowlers need to hit the right line and lengths consistently. Gill also acknowledged the fact that the English batters have a habit of scoring against good balls too
IND vs ENG, Day 1, Live Updates: Ben Stokes had won the toss in Headingley and has asked India to bat first. The Indian team responded in style and a total of five centuries, from four batters were scored across both the innings. The Edgbaston track is being considered a batting paradise and there will be plenty of runs on offer, especially on Day 1
IND vs ENG, Edgbaston Test Latest Updates: English speedster Mark Wood has given his blunt opinion on Jasprit Bumrah. Wood feels that India shouldn't take the gamble of resting Bumrah in the Edgbaston Test, especially fater being 1-0 down in the series. Wood added that India should play their best bowler in the second Test match and they can't bear the brunt of another loss in the ongoing Test series
IND vs ENG, Day 1, Live Updates: Playing Karun Nair at number six in Headingley was one big mistake. Nair has played majortity of his cricket while batting at number three and reports suggest that he might be back to his original spot. Rumour mills are ablaze with the murmurs that Sai Sudharsan will make way for Washington Sundar and Nitish Reddy will come in for Shardul Thakur
India vs England, Edgbaston Test Latest Updates: If Jasprit Bumrah doesn't play the Edgbaston Test, then Gautam Gambhir will consider including either Arshdeep Singh or Akash Deep in the side. Akash Deep was nothing but terrific when England toured India last year. Arshdeep on the other hand has been playing for the Kent County Club and he knows the conditions better
IND vs ENG, Day 1, Live Updates: The pitch at Edgbaston has 11mm of grass as per various reports and big runs in the first innings are expected. The spinners are not expected to make in any impact in the game
IND vs ENG, Edgbaston Test Latest Updates: There is a popular theory that India should play Kuldeep Yadav in the Edgbaston Test. Yadav being a wrist spinner can extract a lot of purchase from the Edgbaston track, but the chances of the ‘chinaman’ playing seems highly unlikely
India vs England, Day 2, Live Updates: India lost on crucial 12 points in Headingley, a game that they should've won comfortably, given the situation that they were in. India need to win the Edgbaston Test, not only to level the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, but also to gain the crucial 12 World Test Championship points that are on offer.
India vs England, Edgbaston Test Latest Updates: When Jofra Archer was announced in England's squad for the second Test match, he was expected to play. Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes have shown faith in the same XI that played in Headingley. England are going into the Edgbaston Test unchanged
Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir
Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Jofra Archer, Sam James Cook, Jamie Overton
IND vs ENG, Day 1, Live Updates: The Indian team will face another stern test on English soil. Shubman Gill-lead Team India conceded an easy win to England in the Headingley Test, a match in which they looked like favourites to win. There is a lot of suspense about Jasprit Bumrah, the man, who in many ways will decide the fate of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series.