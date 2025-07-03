India vs England, 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE Score: Ravindra Jadeja And Shubman Gill Lead The Charge After Mini-Collapse, IND: 310-5

IND vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 2, LIVE Score: India ended first day of the Edgbaston Test at the loss of 5 wickets and after scoring 310 runs. The last session of the day's play saw England dismissing Rishabh Pant and Nitish Reddy in quick succession. Shubman Gill scored a sublime century, his second in SENA countries. India will like to take the scoreboard past 400 and England will like to believe that they can bowl India out for a lot lesser considering the batting prowess of their tail.
The second Test match of the series is being played at Edgbaston, a venue where India haven't won a single Test match till date. The last time India visited Edgbaston was in 2022 and they had lost the Test match by 7 wickets. Shubman Gill and co. have a shot at creating history and winning the first Test match for India in the venue where the team hasn't found much luck.
Washington Sundar has been drafted into the XI instead of Sai Sudarshan. Sundar knows he will have to come good to impress the selectors and more importantly win their trust. Sundar would look to cement his spot in the side.
It is very tough to pick who won Day 1. India scored 310, while England picked up five wickets. To be honest, it is even-stevens at the moment.
Given his stature and ability, India is bound to miss the services of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah. The pace spearhead has been rested for the game due to workload issues. Bumrah should be back for the Lord's Test.
Without a shred of doubt, the Edgbaston strip on Day 1 was a batter's dream and hence KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal would feel they missed out. In all probability, the pitch will be very much similar as it is going to help batters.
After what they faced at Leeds, they know that they would need a score in excess of 500 to seriously challenge the hosts. For that to happen, the lower-order has got a massive responsibility.
Gill hit his seventh Test century on Wednesday and is currently unbeaten on 114*. He knows the importance of his wicket and would look to bat long on Thursday to put India in a position of strength.
As per Accuweather, there is no rain forecasted. The skies would be clear and it is poised to be a perfect day for cricket.
Both England and India would understand the importance of the first hour on the second day at Edgbaston. The first hour would be about snatching the early initiative. For India, they would not like to lose more than a wicket, while England would want the exact opposite.
