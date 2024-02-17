English
LIVE-BLOG

Updated February 17th, 2024 at 09:33 IST

India vs England 3rd Test Day 3 Live Score & Updates: Play starts with Root and Duckett at crease

India suffered a massive blow before the commencement of Day 3 of the third Test against England as its star bowler Ravichandran Ashwin has withdrawn from the match. Ashwin withdrew due to some family emergency back home in Chennai. At stumps on Day 2, England were 207/2, trailing India by 238 runs.

Republic Sports Desk
R Ashwin
R Ashwin | Image: BCCI
  • Listen to this article
9: 33 IST, February 17th 2024

The play on Day 3 has started with Joe Root and Ben Duckett resuming batting for England. 

8: 03 IST, February 17th 2024

England finished Day 2 of the 3rd Test match at 207/2, trailing India by 238 runs. Ben Duckett and Joe Root will resume batting on Day 3.  

7: 58 IST, February 17th 2024

Ashwin's mother is believed to be seriously ill and wants her son to be by her side in Chennai. Hence, Ashwin had to rush back to his hometown from Rajkot after the end of play on Day 2. 

