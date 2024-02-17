Updated February 17th, 2024 at 09:33 IST

India vs England 3rd Test Day 3 Live Score & Updates: Play starts with Root and Duckett at crease

India suffered a massive blow before the commencement of Day 3 of the third Test against England as its star bowler Ravichandran Ashwin has withdrawn from the match. Ashwin withdrew due to some family emergency back home in Chennai. At stumps on Day 2, England were 207/2, trailing India by 238 runs.