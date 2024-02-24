LIVE-BLOG
Updated February 24th, 2024 at 08:17 IST
India vs England 4th Test Day 2 Live Updates: Match resumes at 9:30 AM
The five-match series between India and England has moved to the East for the last Test match, where the hosts lead 2-1. The series between two Test powerhouses has been nothing short of enthralling. 'Bazball' has proven to be a double-edged sword, providing benefits in certain places while causing substantial damage in others. Visit republicworld.com to follow all of the action.
Aryan Suraj Chadha
- Sports
- 1 min read
Joe Root | Image: Englandcricket/X
8: 16 IST, February 24th 2024
Owing to a brilliant century from Joe Root, England closed off Day 1 considerably stronger than they were during the first session. After 90 overs at Stumps, England are 302/7. They will resume the match in 60 minutes.
