India vs England, 4th Test, Day 5, LIVE Updates: KL Rahul And Shubman Gill Continue To Fight Hard In Manchester As England Sniff Another Famous Victory

IND vs ENG Live Score, 4th Test, Day 5: England are currently 2-1 up in the series and a win in Manchester will mean that they get to hold the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. India are currently battling hard to stay alive in the series and the Manchester weather will also have a huge part to play in the outcome of this Test match.
IND vs ENG Live Score, 4th Test, Day 5: Old Trafford, Manchester is all set to witness another high-octane thriller as both India and England will have a crack at each other in the final day of the ongoing fourth Test match. England are currently 2-1 up and the fifth day of the ongoing Old Trafford Test will decide the fate of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series.
IND vs ENG, 4th Test, Live Updates: Joe Root recently scored his 38th Test ton and he is now the second-highest run-scorer in the history of Test cricket. Joe Root is only behind Sachin Tendulkar as of now.
India vs England, 4th Test, Latest Updates: The chances of rain has dropped down to 22% before the start of final day of the Manchester Test
IND vs ENG, 4th Test, Day 5 Latest Updates: Ben Stokes has led England by example in the ongoing fourth Test match of the series. The English skipper claimed a fifer in the first innings and later followed it up with a stellar ton, which helped England take a 311 run lead over India. England Assistant Coach Marcus Trescothick shared an update on Ben Stokes' fitness as he was in some discomfort during the final session of day four.
IND vs ENG, 4th Test, Day 5 Latest Updates: There were a lot of murmurs around Rishabh Pant and his fitness ahead of Day 5. Pant had fractured his right foot on the opening day of the Manchester Test. He later came out to bat in the first innings and scored a gritty fifty. After stumps on Day 4, India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak ended the suspense around Rishabh Pant's injury and said that he will bat on the final day.
India vs England, Manchester Test, Latest Updates: KL Rahul has been nothing but brilliant as an opener so far in this Test series. Rahul has now become only the second Indian openjer after Sunil Gavaskar to score 500+ plus runs in a away tour
IND vs ENG, 4th Test, Live Updates: This is going to be a big day for both India and England. Shubman Gill and KL Rahul fought extremely hard in the last two sessions of the fourth day. India were 0/2 in their second session at the stroke of lunch, but Rahul and Gill put up a partnership of 174 runs and India now trail by 137 runs