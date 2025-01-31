Published 17:59 IST, January 31st 2025
India vs England, 4th T20I, Live Updates: Action Set To begin At 07:00 PM IST
India vs England 4th T20I Live Score and updates for the India vs England 4th T20I match today in Pune, Get the latest scorecard, match, player performances, and more on Republic World.
India and Australia will be in action at the MCA Stadium in Pune in the 4th T20I match. The series is at 2-1 and England have a chance to even it up. But India would aim to give a hard time to the visitors in Pune. Expectations are high and the Pune Crowd is expected to show up in huge numbers.
A lot of attention would remain on India's Playing XI as well as skipper Suryakumar Yadav's latest form. The India skipper hasn't been at his best lately, and the 4th T20I could be an ideal spot for him to gain it back.
18:08 IST, January 31st 2025
India vs England 4th T20I LIVE Updates: Rinku Singh Returns
India vs England 4th T20I LIVE Updates: Finisher Rinku Singh has returned to action after being out of the 2nd and 3rd match due to injury.
18:07 IST, January 31st 2025
India vs England 4th T20I LIVE Updates: Action Set for 07:00 PM IST
India vs England 4th T20I LIVE Updates: All eyes will be on the India vs England clash at the MCA Stadium which will begin on 07:00 PM IST.
Updated 18:08 IST, January 31st 2025