Published 18:40 IST, February 2nd 2025
India vs England 5th T20I Live Updates: England Looking For Consolation Win Ahead Of ODI Series
India vs England 5th T20I Live Score and updates for the India vs England 5th T20I match today in Mumbai, Get the latest scorecard, match, player performances, and more on Republic World.
India and Australia will be in action at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for the 5th T20I match. The series is at 3-1 and India have already wrapped up the series win. India today would be looking to add another feather whereas England will be hoping for a consolation win.
A lot of attention would remain on India's Playing XI as well as skipper Suryakumar Yadav's latest form. The India skipper hasn't been at his best lately, and the 5th T20I could be an ideal spot for him to gain it back.
18:49 IST, February 2nd 2025
IND vs ENG Live Updates: Rishi Sunak In Attendance
Former UK PM Rishi Sunak is in attendance for the fifth T20I between India and England taking place at the Wankhede Stadium.
18:37 IST, February 2nd 2025
IND vs ENG Live Updates: England Win Toss
England have won the toss and will be bowling first against India in the fifth T20I.
Updated 18:49 IST, February 2nd 2025