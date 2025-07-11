India vs England Live Score, 3rd Test Day 2: IND Eye Early Wickets as ENG Target Big Score

The 3rd Test of the India vs England Test series at Lord's was without a doubt the slowest day of Test cricket that has been witnessed on this tour so far. That this was the case despite England captain Ben Stokes opting to bowl first shows how difficult a day it was for the batters.
The Lord's pitch did offer up a fair bit of assistance to the Indian bowlers, who scalped 4 wickets before the close of day's play. However, it was England who will feel they had the better day - they scored 251 with skipper Stokes and former skipper Joe Root at the crease, the latter 1 run short of a well-made century.
‘Bazball’ has been the buzzword around English cricket ever since ex-New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum took over the reins as head coach and while results have fluctuated it has made the team more fun to watch at times.
But the usually explosive batting line-up was sedate by choice on a pitch where the ball was moving and India's seamers were enjoying themselves. Whether this continues on Day 2 will determine how the rest of the innings goes.
India vs England 2nd Test 2025: Nitish Kumar Reddy impressed with the ball on Day 1. Here he is talking about the two people who have driven his bowling improvement.
India vs England 2nd Test 2025: English weather is notoriously difficult to predict but the forecast as of now is a clear and sunny day. Might be music to the ears of the English batters…
India vs England 2nd Test 2025: So sedate was England's approach on Day 1 that Mohammed Siraj actually asked Root ‘where is Bazball?'
India vs England 2nd Test 2025: Joe Root is one of England's best-ever batters but also one with one of the worst conversion rates. There will be nerves over whether he gets to the magic 100-run mark until he does!
India vs England 2nd Test 2025: The hosts ended Day 1 at 251-4 but what makes this position even better is the presence of Joe Root and Ben Stokes at the crease.
India vs England 2nd Test 2025: Hello everyone and welcome to Day 2 coverage of the 3rd Test between India and England. Day 1 was a cracker of a day and it is fair to say that more is expected on Day 2.