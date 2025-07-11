India vs England Live Score, 3rd Test Day 2: IND Eye Early Wickets as ENG Target Big Score

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Live Score, Day 2: Shubman Gill, Pant, Bumrah in Action, India vs England Scorecard | Image: AP

The 3rd Test of the India vs England Test series at Lord's was without a doubt the slowest day of Test cricket that has been witnessed on this tour so far. That this was the case despite England captain Ben Stokes opting to bowl first shows how difficult a day it was for the batters.

The Lord's pitch did offer up a fair bit of assistance to the Indian bowlers, who scalped 4 wickets before the close of day's play. However, it was England who will feel they had the better day - they scored 251 with skipper Stokes and former skipper Joe Root at the crease, the latter 1 run short of a well-made century.