India vs Pakistan U-19 Live Cricket Score: Team India Defeated By Pakistan By 43 Runs

India vs Pakistan U-19 Live Cricket Score: IND vs PAK Asia Cup Group A Match at Dubai Stadium | Image: ACC/X

Hello and welcome folks wherever you are around the world. Today the ever-awaited India vs Pakistan rivalry will be witnessed on the U-19 scene. It is a campaign opener for both the teams in the U-19 Asia Cup, and hence a nerve-wrecking contest could be in the awaits. India stands out as the most successful team in Under-19 Asia Cup history, having won the tournament eight times out of ten editions. Their dominance has been marked by consistent performances and a strong pipeline of young talent. Following India, Pakistan has also made its mark with multiple titles, showcasing their cricketing prowess at the youth level. Thus, with all to look forward to stay at the space for