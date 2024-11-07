Published 15:58 IST, November 7th 2024
India vs South Africa T20I Head to Head Records, Schedule, Timings, Venues, Full Squads
India is ready to take on South Africa in a four-match T20I series and the buzz is palpable after the two teams played the epic 2024 T20 World Cup final.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Ravi Bishnoi celebrates with captain Suryakumar Yadav the wicket of Bangladesh's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto. | Image: AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.
Advertisement
15:48 IST, November 7th 2024