Updated March 20th, 2024 at 12:41 IST
India vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 3 highlights: Stumps Day 3, Windies are 5 down at 229
In the second and final Test of the bilateral series between India and the West Indies, the Windies finished the day at 86/1 after 41 overs. India had earlier been bowled out for a total of 438 runs. As of the end of the day, the West Indies are trailing by 352 runs and will aim to reduce the deficit further on Day 3 of the match. India won the last Test match by 141 runs and an innings.
12: 33 IST, March 20th 2024
After a brief discussion between the on-field umpires, Stumps on Day 3 have been called on. Windies will start Day 4 from 229/5. Alick Athanze (37*) and Jason Holder (11*) are in the middle.
12: 33 IST, March 20th 2024
West Indies are 228/5 after 107 overs. Windies would look to keep the wickets intact in the remaining overs of the day.
12: 34 IST, March 20th 2024
West Indies are 219/5 after 102 overs.
2: 20 IST, July 23rd 2023
Play to resume at 2:20 AM IST.
12: 34 IST, March 20th 2024
Play resumes after rain interruption.
12: 34 IST, March 20th 2024
It is pouring right now at the Queen's Park Oval but chances are there for resumption of play.
12: 35 IST, March 20th 2024
Missle wicket goes for a toss. Siraj gets the wicket of Joshua Da Silva. He goes after making making 10. WI-208/5.
1: 33 IST, July 23rd 2023
Rain has interrupted the play. Covers are on and players are off the field.
12: 35 IST, March 20th 2024
West Indies are 208/4 after 97 overs.
12: 35 IST, March 20th 2024
Jermaine Blackwood goes after making 20 runs. Jadeja's ball spinned away and what a catch by Rahane. Wi- 178/4 after 86.3 overs.
12: 35 IST, March 20th 2024
West Indies finish second session at 174/3 after 86 overs, trail by 264 runs. Jermaine Blackwood (16*) and Alick Athanaze (13*) are in the middle.
12: 35 IST, March 20th 2024
West Indies are 172/3 after 84 overs. Trail by 266.
12: 35 IST, March 20th 2024
The hosts have scored 169/3 after the end of 81 overs against India in the second Test in Trinidad.
12: 36 IST, March 20th 2024
India spinner R Ashwin cleans up Windies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite for 75 runs off 235 balls. Windies are 157/3 after 73 overs.
12: 36 IST, March 20th 2024
The hosts have crossed the 150 run mark and currently are 150/2 after 68.1 overs in the second IND vs WI Test in Trinidad.
12: 36 IST, March 20th 2024
The hosts are 140/2 in their first innings after 62 overs in the second IND vs WI Test match at Trinidad.
10: 06 IST, July 22nd 2023
The West Indies cricket team has scored 122/2 in 57 overs in their first innings of the second IND vs WI Test match in Trinidad.
9: 43 IST, July 22nd 2023
The match has begun in Trinidad after the rain delay.
12: 36 IST, March 20th 2024
The Lunch on Day 3 of the second IND vs WI Test has been taken in Trinidad and the play is expected to begin by 9:40 pm IST.
12: 37 IST, March 20th 2024
India pacer Mukesh Kumar has struck for the first time in the second Test match between India and West Indies and has dismissed Windies batter Kirk McKenzie for a score of 32 runs off 57 balls. Windies are 117/2 after 51.4 overs.
12: 37 IST, March 20th 2024
The rain has stopped play in Trinidad in the second Test match between India and West Indies.
8: 19 IST, July 22nd 2023
The West Indies cricket team has scored 117/1 after the end of 50 overs in their first innings of the second IND vs WI Test.
12: 38 IST, March 20th 2024
44 overs have been bowled in the Windies first innings in the second IND vs WI Test match and the hosts are 98/1.
12: 38 IST, March 20th 2024
The play on the Day 3 of the second Test between India and West Indies is all set to start from 07:30 PM IST.
7: 35 IST, July 22nd 2023
The play on Day 3 of the second IND vs WI Test begins in Trinidad.
12: 38 IST, March 20th 2024
The hosts have started the Day 3 of the second India vs West Indies Test from their overnight score of 86/1 against India in Trinidad.
12: 38 IST, March 20th 2024
Team India bowler Jaydev Unadkat start things off for the Indian cricket team on Day 3 of the second IND vs WI Test.
6: 24 IST, July 22nd 2023
The Indian cricket team will aim to wrap up the Windies innings as soon as possible on Day 3 of the second Test and will look forward to win the match.
12: 38 IST, March 20th 2024
The pitch in Trinidad is more likely to be better for the batsmen whereas the spinners will come into play from Day 4 and 5.
12: 39 IST, March 20th 2024
If we look at the weather forecast on the Day 3 of the second Test match between West Indies and India, there is 51 percent chance of rain. The Windies currently trail by 352 runs and the visitors will look forward to restrict them as soon as possible on the Day 3.
12: 39 IST, March 20th 2024
Virat Kohli scored his 29th Test hundred, third-most among active players
Kohli scored 121 runs off 206 balls before being run out by Alzarri Joseph
After the end of play, Kohli met with Windies keeper Joshua da Silva's mother
