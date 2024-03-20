Updated March 20th, 2024 at 12:41 IST

India vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 3 highlights: Stumps Day 3, Windies are 5 down at 229

In the second and final Test of the bilateral series between India and the West Indies, the Windies finished the day at 86/1 after 41 overs. India had earlier been bowled out for a total of 438 runs. As of the end of the day, the West Indies are trailing by 352 runs and will aim to reduce the deficit further on Day 3 of the match. India won the last Test match by 141 runs and an innings.