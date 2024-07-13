sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |
LIVE-BLOG

Published 19:39 IST, July 13th 2024

India vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I Highlights: India Dismantle Zimbabwe By 10 Wicket Victory, Seal Series

ZIM vs IND Match Today: As India tours Zimbabwe, the Shubman Gill-led Team India will take against the Sikandar Raza-led Zimbabwe in the fourth Twenty20 International of the five-match Twenty20 series. Visit republicworld.com to get the India vs. Zimbabwe complete scoreboard as well as live cricket commentary, ball-by-ball updates, statistics, match results, & all other match-related information.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share